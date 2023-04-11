The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 1.8 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 63,000. Shares of IHAK were off about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Adtran Holdings, trading down about 23.8% with over 3.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Crowdstrike Holdings, up about 1.4% on volume of over 2.5 million shares. Akamai Technologies is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 3% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IHAK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.