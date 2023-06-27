The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 209,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 59,000. Shares of IFV were down about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Proshares Ultra Semiconductors, trading up about 4.4% with over 152,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend, off about 1.6% on volume of over 60,000 shares. First Trust Latin America Alphadex Fund is lagging other components of the First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 3.4%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IFV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.