Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Proshares Ultra Semiconductors, trading up about 4.4% with over 152,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend, off about 1.6% on volume of over 60,000 shares. First Trust Latin America Alphadex Fund is lagging other components of the First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 3.4%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IFV
