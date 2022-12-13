Markets
IFV

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IFV

December 13, 2022 — 12:49 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 359,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 66,000. Shares of IFV were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Proshares Ultra Semiconductors, trading up about 2.3% with over 188,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and First Trust Switzerland Alphadex Fund, up about 2.3% on volume of over 8,817 shares. First Trust Japan Alphadex Fund is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 2.6% on the day, while First Trust Brazil Alphadex Fund is lagging other components of the First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF, trading lower by about 0.1%.

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IFV
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IFV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IFV
USD
FSZ
FJP
FBZ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.