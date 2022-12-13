The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 359,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 66,000. Shares of IFV were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Proshares Ultra Semiconductors, trading up about 2.3% with over 188,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and First Trust Switzerland Alphadex Fund, up about 2.3% on volume of over 8,817 shares. First Trust Japan Alphadex Fund is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 2.6% on the day, while First Trust Brazil Alphadex Fund is lagging other components of the First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF, trading lower by about 0.1%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IFV

