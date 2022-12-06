Markets
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IDRV

December 06, 2022 — 01:56 pm EST

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 133,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 45,000. Shares of IDRV were down about 2.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Tesla, trading down about 2.7% with over 62.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nio, up about 1.6% on volume of over 47.8 million shares. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is lagging other components of the iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 13.1%.

