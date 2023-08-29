News & Insights

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ICF

August 29, 2023 — 01:12 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 401,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 131,000. Shares of ICF were up about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Host Hotels, trading up about 1.7% with over 2.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Kimco Realty, up about 0.7% on volume of over 2.4 million shares. Cousins Properties is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 2.3% on the day, while Essex Property Trust is lagging other components of the iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, trading lower by about 0.2%.

