The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 2.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 209,000. Shares of IAT were up about 4.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were First Republic Bank, trading up about 56.6% with over 61.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Keycorp, up about 14.2% on volume of over 32.0 million shares.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IAT

