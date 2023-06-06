News & Insights

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IAK

June 06, 2023 — 12:44 pm EDT

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 492,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 45,000. Shares of IAK were up about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Oscar Health, trading up about 4% with over 1.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Metlife, up about 1.7% on volume of over 1.3 million shares. Lemonade is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 5.3% on the day, while Arthur J. Gallagher is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Insurance ETF, trading lower by about 0.7%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IAK

