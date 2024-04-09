Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Coinbase Global (COIN), trading up about 6.7% with over 9.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Robinhood Markets (HOOD), up about 0.9% on volume of over 8.8 million shares. B. Riley Financial (RILY) is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 12.8% on the day, while Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF, trading lower by about 0.7%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IAI
