Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IAI

April 09, 2024 — 09:51 am EDT

The iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 2.0 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 37,000. Shares of IAI were up about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Coinbase Global (COIN), trading up about 6.7% with over 9.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Robinhood Markets (HOOD), up about 0.9% on volume of over 8.8 million shares. B. Riley Financial (RILY) is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 12.8% on the day, while Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF, trading lower by about 0.7%.

