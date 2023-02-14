Markets
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GWX

February 14, 2023 — 12:44 pm EST

The SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 370,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 124,000. Shares of GWX were off about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Sabina Gold and Silver, trading off about 1.7% with over 6.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Iris Energy, up about 19.2% on volume of over 4.9 million shares. Materialise is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 13.6%.

