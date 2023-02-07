Markets
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FYT

February 07, 2023 — 12:08 pm EST

The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 216,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 32,000. Shares of FYT were off about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Peabody Energy, trading off about 2.3% with over 4.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Jetblue Airways, up about 0.1% on volume of over 1.8 million shares. Lendingclub is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 6% on the day, while Brightview Holdings is lagging other components of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 22%.

