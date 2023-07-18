News & Insights

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FPX

July 18, 2023 — 12:46 pm EDT

The First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 152,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 31,000. Shares of FPX were up about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Palantir Technologies, trading up about 3% with over 53.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Rivian Automotive, up about 4% on volume of over 45.7 million shares. C3.AI is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 7% on the day, while Apellis Pharmaceuticals is lagging other components of the First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF, trading lower by about 24.2%.

