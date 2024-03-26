The SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 592,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 62,000. Shares of FISR were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Spdr Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, trading down about 0.1% with over 1.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Spdr Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-bill ETF, trading flat on volume of over 1.2 million shares. Spdr Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF is lagging other components of the SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 0.1%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FISR

