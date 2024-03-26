News & Insights

Markets
FISR

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FISR

March 26, 2024 — 12:39 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 592,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 62,000. Shares of FISR were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Spdr Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, trading down about 0.1% with over 1.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Spdr Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-bill ETF, trading flat on volume of over 1.2 million shares. Spdr Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF is lagging other components of the SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 0.1%.

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FISRVIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FISR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FISR
JNK
BIL
SPLB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.