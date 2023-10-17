The WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 238,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of EZM were up about 1.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Southwestern Energy, trading up about 1.8% with over 9.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Macys, up about 5.4% on volume of over 5.9 million shares. Lantheus Holdings is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 9.7% on the day, while Netscout Systems is lagging other components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund ETF, trading lower by about 14.5%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EZM

