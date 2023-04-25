The Video Gaming and eSports ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 214,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 32,000. Shares of ESPO were off about 2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading off about 3.5% with over 34.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, off about 2.4% on volume of over 24.3 million shares. Electronic Arts is the component faring the best Tuesday, lower by about 0.3% on the day, while Netease is lagging other components of the Video Gaming and eSports ETF, trading lower by about 6.7%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ESPO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.