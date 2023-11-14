Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Tesla, trading up about 4.5% with over 85.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, up about 5.1% on volume of over 38.4 million shares. Enphase Energy is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 13.1% on the day, while Aramark is lagging other components of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund ETF, trading lower by about 7.8%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EPS
