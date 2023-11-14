The WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 228,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of EPS were up about 1.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Tesla, trading up about 4.5% with over 85.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, up about 5.1% on volume of over 38.4 million shares. Enphase Energy is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 13.1% on the day, while Aramark is lagging other components of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund ETF, trading lower by about 7.8%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EPS

