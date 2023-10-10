Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EES

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 145,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 40,000. Shares of EES were up about 1.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Tupperware Brands, trading up about 28.2% with over 5.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and WW International, up about 9.8% on volume of over 3.2 million shares. John Wiley & Sons is lagging other components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 8.6%.

