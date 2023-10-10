News & Insights

Markets
EES

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EES

October 10, 2023 — 12:15 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 145,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 40,000. Shares of EES were up about 1.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Tupperware Brands, trading up about 28.2% with over 5.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and WW International, up about 9.8% on volume of over 3.2 million shares. John Wiley & Sons is lagging other components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 8.6%.

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EES

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EES

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EES
TUP
WW
WLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.