The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 899,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 84,000. Shares of EEMA were down about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Iqiyi, trading down about 16.4% with over 59.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and NIO, off about 4.5% on volume of over 32.2 million shares. Daqo New Energy is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 5.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EEMA

