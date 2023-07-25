The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 178,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of BYLD were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Ishares Iboxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, trading trading flat with over 13.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ishares J.P. Morgan Usd Emerging Markets Bond ETF, off about 0.1% on volume of over 1.9 million shares. Ishares MBS ETF is lagging other components of the iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 0.2%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BYLD

