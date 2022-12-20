Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AIRR

The First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 191,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 37,000. Shares of AIRR were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Array Technologies, trading up about 1.6% with over 1.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and F.N.B., up about 1% on volume of over 1.3 million shares. Astec Industries is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 2.3% on the day, while Argan is lagging other components of the First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF, trading lower by about 0.9%.

