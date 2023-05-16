The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 2.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 155,000. Shares of ACWV were down about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were AT&T, trading off about 2.4% with over 20.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pfizer, down about 0.4% on volume of over 16.3 million shares. Black Knight is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 1.5% on the day, while Horizon Therapeutics Public is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, trading lower by about 15.4%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ACWV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.