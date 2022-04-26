The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 355,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 109,000. Shares of XTN were down about 2.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were American Airlines Group, trading down about 4.6% with over 14.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Uber Technologies, down about 3.6% on volume of over 10.5 million shares. Eagle Bulk Shipping is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 5% on the day, while Jetblue Airways is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P Transportation ETF, trading lower by about 9.5%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XTN

