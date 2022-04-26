Markets
XTN

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XTN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 355,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 109,000. Shares of XTN were down about 2.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were American Airlines Group, trading down about 4.6% with over 14.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Uber Technologies, down about 3.6% on volume of over 10.5 million shares. Eagle Bulk Shipping is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 5% on the day, while Jetblue Airways is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P Transportation ETF, trading lower by about 9.5%.

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XTN
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XTN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XTN AAL UBER EGLE JBLU

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular