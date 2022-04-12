Markets
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XSLV

BNK Invest
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 4.9 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 113,000. Shares of XSLV were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were New York Mortgage Trust, trading up about 0.5% with over 2.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and LXP Industrial Trust, down about 1% on volume of over 1.6 million shares. Innospec is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 2.3% on the day, while Caretrust Reit is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF, trading lower by about 4.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

