Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XMPT

The CEF Municipal Income ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 163,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 36,000. Shares of XMPT were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nuveen Amt-free Quality Municipal Income Fund Comm, trading up about 0.4% with over 229,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Credit Income Fund, up about 0.2% on volume of over 198,000 shares. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 1% on the day, while Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is lagging other components of the CEF Municipal Income ETF, trading lower by about 1.2%.

