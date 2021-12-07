Markets
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XMPT

The CEF Muni Income ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 323,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 36,000. Shares of XMPT were up about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, trading up about 0.6% with over 427,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Nuveen Amt-free Quality Municipal Income Fund, up about 1.1% on volume of over 198,000 shares. Blackrock Municipal Income Quality Trust is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 2.1% on the day, while Blackrock Municipal Income Fund is lagging other components of the CEF Muni Income ETF, trading lower by about 0.6%.

