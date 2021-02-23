Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XMMO

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 464,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 65,000. Shares of XMMO were off about 2.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Sunrun, trading down about 2.1% with over 3.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Penn National Gaming, off about 4.3% on volume of over 3.5 million shares. Quidel is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 1.9% on the day, while Trex is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF, trading lower by about 9.8%.

