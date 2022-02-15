Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XMMO

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 460,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 64,000. Shares of XMMO were up about 2.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Cleveland-cliffs, trading up about 5.6% with over 11.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and United States Steel, up about 3.9% on volume of over 9.3 million shares. Adient is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 9.3% on the day, while Avis Budget Group is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF, trading lower by about 11.5%.

