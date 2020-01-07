Markets
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: WOOD

The iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (WOOD) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 108,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 35,000. Shares of WOOD were off about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Westrock (WRK), trading off about 1.3% with over 1.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Weyerhaeuser (WY), off about 0.4% on volume of over 936,000 shares. Potlatchdeltic (PCH) is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 0.4% on the day, while International Paper (IP) is lagging other components of the iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, trading lower by about 1.3%.

