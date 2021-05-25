Markets
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: WDIV

The SPDR— S&P— Global Dividend ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 72,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 31,000. Shares of WDIV were off about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were AT&T, trading down about 1.5% with over 23.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Exxon Mobil, off about 2.2% on volume of over 12.2 million shares. H&R Block is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 1.7% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information.

