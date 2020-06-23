Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: WCLD

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 574,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 283,000. Shares of WCLD were up about 1.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Fastly, trading up about 9.2% with over 19.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Slack Technologies, off about 0.2% on volume of over 8.9 million shares. Cloudflare is lagging other components of the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 4.6%.

