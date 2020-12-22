Markets
VTWO

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VTWO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 1.9 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 214,000. Shares of VTWO were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Fuelcell Energy, trading up about 15.2% with over 62.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Plug Power, up about 9.7% on volume of over 32.5 million shares. Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 37.1% on the day, while Venus is lagging other components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF, trading lower by about 23.2%.

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VTWO
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VTWO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VTWO FCEL PLUG SPWH VERO

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular