Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VTWO

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 1.9 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 214,000. Shares of VTWO were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Fuelcell Energy, trading up about 15.2% with over 62.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Plug Power, up about 9.7% on volume of over 32.5 million shares. Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 37.1% on the day, while Venus is lagging other components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF, trading lower by about 23.2%.

