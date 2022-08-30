Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VTHR

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 297,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of VTHR were off about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Bed Bath & Beyond, trading off about 3.7% with over 76.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, off about 1.9% on volume of over 38.2 million shares. American Woodmark is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 14.8% on the day, while Photronics is lagging other components of the Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF, trading lower by about 22.8%.

