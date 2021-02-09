Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VOX

The Vanguard Communication Services ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 717,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 131,000. Shares of VOX were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Amc Entertainment Holdings, trading down about 12.3% with over 62.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Glu, up about 33.8% on volume of over 44.7 million shares.

