Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VOX

BNK Invest BNK Invest
The Vanguard Communication Services ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 925,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 195,000. Shares of VOX were down about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Amc Entertainment Holdings, trading down about 5% with over 30.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Snap, off about 7.3% on volume of over 20.3 million shares. Gogo is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 13.1% on the day, while Eventbrite is lagging other components of the Vanguard Communication Services ETF, trading lower by about 8%.

