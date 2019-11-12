Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VOX

The Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 1.0 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 140,000. Shares of VOX were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Centurylink (CTL), trading down about 2.7% with over 12.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI), down about 0.1% on volume of over 11.3 million shares. GCI Liberty (GLIBA) is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 5.7% on the day, while Eventbrite (EB) is lagging other components of the Vanguard Communication Services ETF, trading lower by about 8.1%.

