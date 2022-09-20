The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 190,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 32,000. Shares of VIOV were down about 1.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Bed Bath & Beyond, trading up about 0.7% with over 3.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and New York Mortgage Trust, off about 1.2% on volume of over 1.4 million shares. Ehealth is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 8.8% on the day, while Century Aluminum is lagging other components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, trading lower by about 8.6%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VIOV

