The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 1.0 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 53,000. Shares of VIOO were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Southwestern Energy, trading up about 3.3% with over 31.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Endo International, down about 9.8% on volume of over 15.0 million shares. Par Pacific Holdings is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 12% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VIOO

