Markets
VIOO

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VIOO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 1.0 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 53,000. Shares of VIOO were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Southwestern Energy, trading up about 3.3% with over 31.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Endo International, down about 9.8% on volume of over 15.0 million shares. Par Pacific Holdings is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 12% on the day.

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VIOO
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VIOO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIOO SWN ENDP PARR

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular