Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VIOO

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 62,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 35,000. Shares of VIOO were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Southwestern Energy (SWN), trading up about 2.5% with over 6.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Macy's (M), down about 2.4% on volume of over 3.9 million shares. Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 10.2% on the day, while Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) is lagging other components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF, trading lower by about 15.9%.

