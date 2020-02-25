Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VBK

The Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 512,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 155,000. Shares of VBK were down about 2.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Virgin Galactic Holdings, trading up about 1.7% with over 26.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Moderna, up about 17.6% on volume of over 25.7 million shares. SRC Energy is lagging other components of the Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 57.5%.

