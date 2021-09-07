Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SUSL

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 734,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 81,000. Shares of SUSL were down about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Tesla (TSLA), trading up about 3.3% with over 8.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia (NVDA), down about 1.2% on volume of over 6.2 million shares. Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) is lagging other components of the iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Tuesday, trading lower by about 7.8%.

