Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SUSL

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 158,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 74,000. Shares of SUSL were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nvidia (NVDA), trading down about 1.5% with over 6.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Microsoft (MSFT), off about 0.3% on volume of over 2.6 million shares. Best Buy (BBY) is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 5.8% on the day, while J.M. Smucker (SJM) is lagging other components of the iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF, trading lower by about 1.9%.

