Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SUSL

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 515,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 73,000. Shares of SUSL were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Intel, trading up about 1.6% with over 10.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, off about 1.9% on volume of over 10.3 million shares. Royal Caribbean Cruises is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 7.1% on the day, while Allegion is lagging other components of the iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF, trading lower by about 5.6%.

