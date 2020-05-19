Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SUSL

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 1.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 81,000. Shares of SUSL were off about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Norwegian Cruise Line, trading up about 0.8% with over 33.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Delta Air Lines, up about 1.9% on volume of over 33.3 million shares. Advance Auto Parts Inc Advance Auto Parts is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 7% on the day, while Kohls is lagging other components of the iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF, trading lower by about 7.1%.

