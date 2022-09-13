The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 868,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 86,000. Shares of SUSL were off about 2.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Tesla, trading off about 3.6% with over 41.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, off about 7.1% on volume of over 37.6 million shares. Cheniere Energy is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 4.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SUSL

