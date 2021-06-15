Markets
SRET

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SRET

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The SuperDividend REIT ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 1.0 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 407,000. Shares of SRET were down about 1.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Invesco Mortgage Capital, trading off about 6.2% with over 23.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Annaly Capital Management, off about 1% on volume of over 5.7 million shares. W. P. Carey is the component faring the best Tuesday, lower by about 0.3% on the day.

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SRET
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SRET

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SRET IVR NLY WPC

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular