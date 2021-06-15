Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SRET

The SuperDividend REIT ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 1.0 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 407,000. Shares of SRET were down about 1.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Invesco Mortgage Capital, trading off about 6.2% with over 23.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Annaly Capital Management, off about 1% on volume of over 5.7 million shares. W. P. Carey is the component faring the best Tuesday, lower by about 0.3% on the day.

