Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPYX

The SPDR— S&P— 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 289,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 35,000. Shares of SPYX were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were American Airlines Group, trading up about 0.9% with over 52.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and General Electric, up about 1.2% on volume of over 36.7 million shares. Equifax is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 10.8% on the day, while Autozone is lagging other components of the SPDR— S&P— 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF, trading lower by about 4.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.