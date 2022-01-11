Markets
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPYX

The SPDR— S&P— 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 319,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 36,000. Shares of SPYX were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Ford Motor, trading up about 0.8% with over 56.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, up about 4.8% on volume of over 44.9 million shares. Illumina is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 12.1% on the day, while Perkinelmer is lagging other components of the SPDR— S&P— 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF, trading lower by about 3.7%.

