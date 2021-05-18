Markets
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPYD

The SPDR— Portfolio S&P 500— High Dividend ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 3.7 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 1.7 million. Shares of SPYD were down about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were AT&T, trading down about 4.7% with over 160.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Verizon Communications, down about 1.2% on volume of over 13.4 million shares. Boston Properties is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 2.1% on the day.

