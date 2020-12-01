Markets
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPHB

The Invesco S&P 500— High Beta ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 7.0 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 536,000. Shares of SPHB were up about 1.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were American Airlines Group, trading up about 3.2% with over 41.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Carnival, up about 3% on volume of over 26.3 million shares. Western Digital is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 6.6% on the day, while Occidental Petroleum is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500— High Beta ETF, trading lower by about 3.1%.

