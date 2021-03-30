Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPGP

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 509,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 60,000. Shares of SPGP were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Viacomcbs, trading up about 5.8% with over 59.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, down about 0.9% on volume of over 36.9 million shares. Discovery is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 9.6% on the day, while Moodys is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF, trading lower by about 3.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.