Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPGP

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 127,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 51,000. Shares of SPGP were off about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Apple, trading up about 2.1% with over 51.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, up about 2.6% on volume of over 13.4 million shares. Applied Materials is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 5.3% on the day, while Synchrony Financial is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF, trading lower by about 3.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.